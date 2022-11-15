China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

China Green Agriculture Stock Performance

CGA opened at $5.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.31 and a 200-day moving average of $6.21. China Green Agriculture has a 52 week low of $4.29 and a 52 week high of $11.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in China Green Agriculture stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of China Green Agriculture, Inc. (NYSE:CGA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.13% of China Green Agriculture as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About China Green Agriculture

China Green Agriculture, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various fertilizers and agricultural products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Jinong, Gufeng, Yuxing, and Sales VIEs. Its fertilizer products comprise humic acid-based compound fertilizers, blended fertilizers, organic compound fertilizers, slow-release fertilizers, highly concentrated water-soluble fertilizers, and mixed organic-inorganic compound fertilizers, as well as develops, produces, and distributes agricultural products, such as fruits, vegetables, flowers, and colored seedlings.

