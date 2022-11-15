Christopher S. Riker Purchases 5,500 Shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) Stock

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) SVP Christopher S. Riker bought 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.64 per share, with a total value of $25,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,592.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Stock Up 7.4 %
BW stock opened at $5.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $463.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.87 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.83. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.89 and a fifty-two week high of $10.37.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $12.50 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $6.50 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Company Profile
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and emissions control solutions to a range of industrial, electrical utility, municipal, and other customers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.
Recommended Stories
