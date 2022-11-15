Christopher S. Riker Purchases 5,500 Shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) Stock

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) SVP Christopher S. Riker bought 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.64 per share, with a total value of $25,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,592.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Stock Up 7.4 %

BW stock opened at $5.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $463.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.87 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.83. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.89 and a fifty-two week high of $10.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $12.50 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $6.50 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 18.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,522,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,477,000 after buying an additional 1,771,748 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 26,787,339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,666 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,432,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,141,000 after acquiring an additional 692,354 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 141.0% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,081,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,899,000 after purchasing an additional 632,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 265.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 428,731 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 311,552 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and emissions control solutions to a range of industrial, electrical utility, municipal, and other customers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

