Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 661,239 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $78,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 1,252.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 409.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CINF has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Down 1.1 %

CINF stock opened at $108.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -302.58 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.56. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $143.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. Cincinnati Financial had a positive return on equity of 7.00% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -766.67%.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.