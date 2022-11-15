Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA) Director James Keith Morgan Purchases 15,000 Shares

Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA – Get Rating) Director James Keith Morgan purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.92 per share, for a total transaction of $43,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,632 shares in the company, valued at $92,365.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Citizens Trading Down 3.5 %
Shares of CIA opened at $3.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $164.52 million, a PE ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.14. Citizens, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.92 and a 1 year high of $6.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.51.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Citizens from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.
Institutional Trading of Citizens
About Citizens
Citizens, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance. The Life Insurance segment issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in the United States dollar-denominated amounts to non-U.S.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Citizens (CIA)
- Wayfair Still Has Its Fair Share of Issues
- Take Two Interactive Software Stock is Taking One Step Back
- This Mid-Cap Tech Stock Embodies Diversified Growth
- Why did NIO take a $581.11 million loss last quarter?
- Is It Time To Take A Ride With Joby Aviation’s EV Innovations?
Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.