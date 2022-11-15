Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA) Director James Keith Morgan Purchases 15,000 Shares

Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA – Get Rating) Director James Keith Morgan purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.92 per share, for a total transaction of $43,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,632 shares in the company, valued at $92,365.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Citizens Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of CIA opened at $3.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $164.52 million, a PE ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.14. Citizens, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.92 and a 1 year high of $6.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.51.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Citizens from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Citizens during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Citizens by 285.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,758 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 6,483 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Citizens in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Citizens during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 17.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citizens, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance. The Life Insurance segment issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in the United States dollar-denominated amounts to non-U.S.

