Citycon Oyj (OTCMKTS:COYJF) Lowered to “Hold” at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Citycon Oyj (OTCMKTS:COYJF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Kepler Capital Markets currently has €6.90 ($7.11) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of €7.30 ($7.53).
Citycon Oyj Price Performance
Shares of COYJF opened at 6.02 on Monday. Citycon Oyj has a 1 year low of 6.02 and a 1 year high of 6.02.
About Citycon Oyj
