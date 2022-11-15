Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday.
CLNE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a sector outperform rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Clean Energy Fuels from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $13.08.
Clean Energy Fuels Stock Down 6.0 %
Clean Energy Fuels stock opened at $7.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.05 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Clean Energy Fuels has a 1-year low of $4.02 and a 1-year high of $8.65.
About Clean Energy Fuels
Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.
