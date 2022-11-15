ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of ClearSign Technologies stock opened at $0.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.05. ClearSign Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.56 and a twelve month high of $2.68. The stock has a market cap of $25.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 0.83.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Analysts forecast that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ClearSign Technologies stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in ClearSign Technologies Co. ( NASDAQ:CLIR Get Rating ) by 49.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 17,600 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.17% of ClearSign Technologies worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.

