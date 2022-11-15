ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.
ClearSign Technologies Trading Up 4.1 %
Shares of ClearSign Technologies stock opened at $0.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.05. ClearSign Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.56 and a twelve month high of $2.68. The stock has a market cap of $25.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 0.83.
ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Analysts forecast that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.
ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.
