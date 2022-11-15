Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) Price Target Cut to $6.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Sidoti lowered shares of Co-Diagnostics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 12th.
Co-Diagnostics Stock Performance
CODX stock opened at $3.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.98 million, a P/E ratio of 7.81 and a beta of -1.04. Co-Diagnostics has a one year low of $2.76 and a one year high of $10.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.47.
About Co-Diagnostics
Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells reagents used for diagnostic tests that function through the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules in the United States and internationally. It offers polymerase chain reaction (PCR) diagnostic tests for COVID-19, tuberculosis, hepatitis B and C, human papilloma virus, malaria, chikungunya, dengue, and the zika virus; three multiplexed tests to test mosquitos for the identification of diseases carried by the mosquitos; and molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications.
