Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) Price Target Cut to $6.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Sidoti lowered shares of Co-Diagnostics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Get Co-Diagnostics alerts:

Co-Diagnostics Stock Performance

CODX stock opened at $3.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.98 million, a P/E ratio of 7.81 and a beta of -1.04. Co-Diagnostics has a one year low of $2.76 and a one year high of $10.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Co-Diagnostics

About Co-Diagnostics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,871,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,568,000 after purchasing an additional 76,857 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 704,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 21,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 228,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 42,024 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 122,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 57,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 13,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.56% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells reagents used for diagnostic tests that function through the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules in the United States and internationally. It offers polymerase chain reaction (PCR) diagnostic tests for COVID-19, tuberculosis, hepatitis B and C, human papilloma virus, malaria, chikungunya, dengue, and the zika virus; three multiplexed tests to test mosquitos for the identification of diseases carried by the mosquitos; and molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Co-Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Co-Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.