Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Shares Purchased by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,033,292 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,246 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Codexis were worth $10,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Codexis in the first quarter worth $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Codexis during the second quarter valued at $66,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Codexis during the second quarter valued at $109,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Codexis by 65.2% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Codexis during the second quarter valued at $123,000. 99.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CDXS. StockNews.com lowered Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Benchmark set a $20.00 target price on Codexis in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Codexis from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Codexis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.67.

Shares of Codexis stock opened at $6.46 on Tuesday. Codexis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.81 and a 1 year high of $39.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.29. The company has a market cap of $424.34 million, a P/E ratio of -13.46 and a beta of 1.49.

In other news, Director John J. Nicols sold 35,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total transaction of $197,509.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 943,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,215,376.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. It offers biocatalyst products and services; intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

