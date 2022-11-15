Coeur Mining, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.30) Per Share (NYSE:CDE)

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Raymond James dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Coeur Mining in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn ($0.30) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.18). Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $5.25 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Coeur Mining’s current full-year earnings is ($0.23) per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Coeur Mining’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $3.75 to $3.50 in a report on Friday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Coeur Mining from $4.75 to $3.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Noble Financial lowered Coeur Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Coeur Mining in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $3.75 to $3.50 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.25.

Shares of NYSE:CDE opened at $3.58 on Monday. Coeur Mining has a twelve month low of $2.54 and a twelve month high of $7.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.47 and its 200 day moving average is $3.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 1.52.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDE. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,794,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,684,000 after buying an additional 10,035,506 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,013,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Coeur Mining by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 26,821,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909,130 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Coeur Mining by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,632,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Coeur Mining by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,720,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,658,000 after purchasing an additional 670,133 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

