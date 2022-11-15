Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) Shares Acquired by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,356 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CNS. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,055,945 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,147,000 after purchasing an additional 157,529 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 431,022 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,020,000 after buying an additional 49,397 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,553,153 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $219,291,000 after buying an additional 42,839 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 546,737 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $46,960,000 after buying an additional 37,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 506,493 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,503,000 after buying an additional 31,911 shares in the last quarter. 48.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CNS stock opened at $64.99 on Tuesday. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.34 and a 12-month high of $100.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.03.

Cohen & Steers ( NYSE:CNS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $139.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.54 million. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 73.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a positive change from Cohen & Steers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 11th. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.53%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Cohen & Steers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

