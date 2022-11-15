Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Given New €12.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €11.00 ($11.34) to €12.00 ($12.37) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

CRZBY has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Commerzbank from €8.60 ($8.87) to €8.90 ($9.18) in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Commerzbank from €7.50 ($7.73) to €8.00 ($8.25) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Commerzbank from €8.60 ($8.87) to €9.30 ($9.59) in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Commerzbank from €8.00 ($8.25) to €9.00 ($9.28) in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $9.70.

Shares of CRZBY stock opened at $8.00 on Monday. Commerzbank has a one year low of $5.70 and a one year high of $10.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.33.

Commerzbank ( OTCMKTS:CRZBY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Commerzbank will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

