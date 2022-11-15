Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Price Target Raised to €8.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from €7.50 ($7.73) to €8.00 ($8.25) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CRZBY. UBS Group increased their price target on Commerzbank from €8.60 ($8.87) to €8.90 ($9.18) in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays increased their price target on Commerzbank from €7.00 ($7.22) to €8.00 ($8.25) in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Commerzbank from €8.60 ($8.87) to €9.30 ($9.59) in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $9.70.

Commerzbank stock opened at $8.00 on Monday. Commerzbank has a 12 month low of $5.70 and a 12 month high of $10.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.33.

Commerzbank ( OTCMKTS:CRZBY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Commerzbank will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

