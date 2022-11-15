Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Community Trust Bancorp Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:CTBI opened at $46.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $826.56 million, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.75. Community Trust Bancorp has a 1-year low of $39.10 and a 1-year high of $47.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Get Community Trust Bancorp alerts:

Community Trust Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Community Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 39.91%.

Insider Transactions at Community Trust Bancorp

Institutional Trading of Community Trust Bancorp

In related news, EVP James B. Draughn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.36, for a total transaction of $236,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $656,930.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTBI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp during the first quarter worth $27,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 156.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Community Trust Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Community Trust Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 132.6% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. 58.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Community Trust Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Community Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.