Comparing Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) and Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH)

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) and Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Bread Financial and Exela Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bread Financial 0 3 2 0 2.40 Exela Technologies 0 1 1 0 2.50

Bread Financial currently has a consensus price target of $53.00, suggesting a potential upside of 30.19%. Exela Technologies has a consensus price target of $25.50, suggesting a potential upside of 6,199.41%. Given Exela Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Exela Technologies is more favorable than Bread Financial.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

Bread Financial has a beta of 1.98, suggesting that its share price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Exela Technologies has a beta of 1.69, suggesting that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Bread Financial and Exela Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bread Financial 9.43% 18.52% 1.93% Exela Technologies -19.65% N/A -21.68%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.7% of Bread Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Bread Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Exela Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bread Financial and Exela Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bread Financial $3.27 billion 0.62 $801.00 million $7.48 5.44 Exela Technologies $1.17 billion 0.02 -$142.39 million ($16.42) -0.02

Bread Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Exela Technologies. Exela Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bread Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Bread Financial beats Exela Technologies on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bread Financial

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for approximately 130 private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships to approximately 500 small-and medium-sized businesses merchants; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit. The company also manages and services the loans it originates for private label, co-brand, and general-purpose credit card programs and Bread BNPL (installment loans, split-pay) products; and provides marketing, and data and analytics services. In addition, it offers an enhanced digital suite that includes a unified software development kit, which provides access to its suite of products, as well as promotes credit payment options earlier in the shopping experience. Further, the company through Bread, a digital payments platform and robust suite of application programming interfaces allows merchants and partners to integrate online point-of-sale financing and other digital payment products, including installment and split-pay solutions. The company was formerly known as Alliance Data Systems Corporation and changed its name to Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. in March 2022. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

About Exela Technologies

Exela Technologies, Inc. (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS). ITPS provides industry solutions for banking and financial services, including lending solutions for mortgages, banking solutions for clearing, anti-money laundering, sanctions, cross-border settlement; property and casualty insurance solutions for enrollments, and communications. The HS segment offerings include integrated accounts payable and accounts receivable, and information management for both the healthcare payer and provider markets. The LLPS segment solutions include processing of legal claims for class action and mass action settlement administrations, involving project management support, notification and collection, analysis, and distribution of settlement funds.

