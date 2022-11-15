Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Shares Purchased by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Compass Minerals International during the first quarter worth $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Compass Minerals International during the first quarter worth $37,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Compass Minerals International during the second quarter worth $108,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Compass Minerals International by 40.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.60.

Compass Minerals International Price Performance

Compass Minerals International Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE CMP opened at $43.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.04 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.67 and a 52 week high of $72.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -27.65%.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

