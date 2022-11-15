Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 263,900 shares, a decline of 13.8% from the October 15th total of 306,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 74,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CPSI. TheStreet upgraded Computer Programs and Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Computer Programs and Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Computer Programs and Systems news, CEO Christopher L. Fowler sold 1,000 shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,951,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 3,300 shares of company stock valued at $98,581 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Computer Programs and Systems

Computer Programs and Systems Trading Up 0.3 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Computer Programs and Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,417,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 225.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CPSI opened at $28.71 on Tuesday. Computer Programs and Systems has a fifty-two week low of $25.67 and a fifty-two week high of $35.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.76. The stock has a market cap of $416.70 million, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.73.

Computer Programs and Systems Company Profile

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

