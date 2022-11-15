Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Position Raised by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 579,221 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97,647 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Concentrix were worth $78,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Concentrix by 0.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Concentrix by 11.8% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Concentrix by 1.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 7,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Concentrix by 2.3% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Concentrix by 7.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CNXC opened at $120.33 on Tuesday. Concentrix Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.57 and a fifty-two week high of $208.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.69.

Concentrix ( NASDAQ:CNXC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.05. Concentrix had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Concentrix Co. will post 11.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. This is a boost from Concentrix’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Concentrix’s payout ratio is 12.76%.

In related news, EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 431 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total value of $53,099.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,391,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total value of $1,133,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,871,984.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 431 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total value of $53,099.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,391,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,644 shares of company stock worth $2,667,540. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of Concentrix from $183.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th.

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

