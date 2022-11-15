ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CNOB. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Shares of CNOB opened at $24.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.55 and a 12-month high of $37.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $971.26 million, a P/E ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.21.

ConnectOne Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CNOB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $81.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.27 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 35.52%. Sell-side analysts forecast that ConnectOne Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. ConnectOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is 20.53%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNOB. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $423,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,792,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 1,290.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $402,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.14% of the company’s stock.

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the Northern New Jersey and New York Metropolitan area, and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, retirement, money market, and time and savings accounts.

