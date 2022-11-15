ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Stake Lifted by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,594 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 11,964 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,099,502 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $11,109,951,000 after buying an additional 1,146,552 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 37,616,360 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,761,636,000 after acquiring an additional 408,012 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 23,463,085 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,346,309,000 after purchasing an additional 9,014,700 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,353,857 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,235,451,000 after purchasing an additional 250,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,335,053 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,233,506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715,820 shares during the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $137.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $133.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.20.

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 0.3 %

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

COP stock opened at $133.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $165.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.32. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $66.06 and a 1 year high of $138.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 13.26%.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $1,477,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Further Reading

