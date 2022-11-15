ConvaTec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) Given New GBX 235 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

ConvaTec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from GBX 227 ($2.67) to GBX 235 ($2.76) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on ConvaTec Group from GBX 290 ($3.41) to GBX 295 ($3.47) in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on ConvaTec Group from GBX 225 ($2.64) to GBX 230 ($2.70) in a report on Friday. Finally, Peel Hunt lowered ConvaTec Group to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $253.75.

ConvaTec Group stock opened at $9.67 on Monday. ConvaTec Group has a 52 week low of $8.69 and a 52 week high of $12.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.41.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th were issued a $0.0549 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th.

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

