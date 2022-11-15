Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CORT. Truist Financial cut shares of Corcept Therapeutics to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $21.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $32.00.
Shares of CORT opened at $25.82 on Friday. Corcept Therapeutics has a one year low of $15.82 and a one year high of $30.14. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.58 and a 200-day moving average of $25.02.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,212,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 714.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. 78.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.
