Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CORT. Truist Financial cut shares of Corcept Therapeutics to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $21.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Corcept Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of CORT opened at $25.82 on Friday. Corcept Therapeutics has a one year low of $15.82 and a one year high of $30.14. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.58 and a 200-day moving average of $25.02.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 50,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $1,303,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,116.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, insider Sean Maduck sold 25,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total value of $641,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,447,685.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 50,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $1,303,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,291,116.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,212,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 714.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. 78.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

Featured Stories

