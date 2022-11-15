Cormark Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) – Equities researchers at Cormark cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Kinross Gold in a report released on Friday, November 11th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.25. The consensus estimate for Kinross Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.22 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on KGC. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$9.25 to C$8.25 in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinross Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.32.

Kinross Gold Stock Down 2.1 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold stock opened at $4.22 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.79. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of -10.82 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 3.00. Kinross Gold has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $7.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KGC. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kinross Gold in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in Kinross Gold in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Kinross Gold by 66.7% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Kinross Gold in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Kinross Gold in the third quarter valued at $38,000. 55.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinross Gold Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -30.77%.

About Kinross Gold

(Get Rating)

Kinross Gold Corp. engages in the production, acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. Its mining operations are in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. The firm operates through the following business segments: Fort Knox, Round Mountain, Bald Mountain, Kupol, Paracatu, Tasiast, Chirano, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Stories

