CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH) Short Interest Update

CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 127,900 shares, an increase of 35.5% from the October 15th total of 94,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CPS Technologies in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPSH. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in CPS Technologies by 291.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 65,456 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 48,725 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in CPS Technologies during the second quarter worth about $67,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CPS Technologies by 125.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in CPS Technologies during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in CPS Technologies by 26.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 7,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.96% of the company’s stock.
CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. It primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders used with integrated circuits for use in internet switches and routers.
