CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH) Short Interest Update

CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 127,900 shares, an increase of 35.5% from the October 15th total of 94,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CPS Technologies in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of CPS Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPSH. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in CPS Technologies by 291.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 65,456 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 48,725 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in CPS Technologies during the second quarter worth about $67,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CPS Technologies by 125.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in CPS Technologies during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in CPS Technologies by 26.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 7,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

CPS Technologies Stock Performance

About CPS Technologies

Shares of CPS Technologies stock opened at $3.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $50.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.08 and its 200-day moving average is $3.34. CPS Technologies has a one year low of $2.47 and a one year high of $5.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. It primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders used with integrated circuits for use in internet switches and routers.

