Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CMCT. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCT opened at $6.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $144.82 million, a PE ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.94. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.43 and a fifty-two week high of $8.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72.

In related news, major shareholder Cim Capital Real Property Mana purchased 36,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $919,475.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 163,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,083,425. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 41.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blackstone Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the third quarter worth approximately $475,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 4.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 179.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 29,202 shares during the last quarter. 20.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States (including improving and developing such assets). Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.

