Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Price Target Lowered to €10.50 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €11.00 ($11.34) to €10.50 ($10.82) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CRARY. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Crédit Agricole from €14.00 ($14.43) to €13.00 ($13.40) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Crédit Agricole from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a €12.00 ($12.37) price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Crédit Agricole from €10.60 ($10.93) to €10.00 ($10.31) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Crédit Agricole from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $10.20 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.07.
Crédit Agricole Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:CRARY opened at $4.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.71. Crédit Agricole has a fifty-two week low of $3.92 and a fifty-two week high of $8.07.
Crédit Agricole Company Profile
Crédit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through Asset Gathering; Large Customers; Specialised Financial Services; French Retail Banking – LCL; and International Retail Banking. The company offers banking products and services, including savings and current accounts and deposits, finance, payments, and flow management services; consumer finance products; and banking and specialized financial services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Crédit Agricole (CRARY)
- Wayfair Still Has Its Fair Share of Issues
- Take Two Interactive Software Stock is Taking One Step Back
- This Mid-Cap Tech Stock Embodies Diversified Growth
- Why did NIO take a $581.11 million loss last quarter?
- Is It Time To Take A Ride With Joby Aviation’s EV Innovations?
Receive News & Ratings for Crédit Agricole Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crédit Agricole and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.