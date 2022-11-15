Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Price Target Lowered to €10.50 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €11.00 ($11.34) to €10.50 ($10.82) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CRARY. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Crédit Agricole from €14.00 ($14.43) to €13.00 ($13.40) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Crédit Agricole from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a €12.00 ($12.37) price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Crédit Agricole from €10.60 ($10.93) to €10.00 ($10.31) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Crédit Agricole from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $10.20 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.07.

Crédit Agricole Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CRARY opened at $4.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.71. Crédit Agricole has a fifty-two week low of $3.92 and a fifty-two week high of $8.07.

Crédit Agricole Company Profile

Crédit Agricole ( OTCMKTS:CRARY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. Crédit Agricole had a net margin of 22.29% and a return on equity of 6.38%. Research analysts forecast that Crédit Agricole will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crédit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through Asset Gathering; Large Customers; Specialised Financial Services; French Retail Banking – LCL; and International Retail Banking. The company offers banking products and services, including savings and current accounts and deposits, finance, payments, and flow management services; consumer finance products; and banking and specialized financial services.

