Credit Suisse Group Cuts PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Price Target to $160.00

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the medical research company’s stock.

PKI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group started coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a buy rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of PerkinElmer from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $202.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of PerkinElmer from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of PerkinElmer from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $178.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $156.60.

PerkinElmer stock opened at $143.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. PerkinElmer has a twelve month low of $113.46 and a twelve month high of $203.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $129.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is 5.71%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 417.6% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 264 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in PerkinElmer during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in PerkinElmer by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in PerkinElmer by 546.8% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in PerkinElmer by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 480 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

