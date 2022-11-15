CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Holdings Raised by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,601,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,716 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $75,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CSX. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 294.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,250,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $983,085,000 after acquiring an additional 19,602,668 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 25,162,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $731,208,000 after acquiring an additional 8,771,922 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $276,620,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 100,226,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,753,494,000 after acquiring an additional 5,632,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 395.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,208,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $195,059,000 after acquiring an additional 4,158,204 shares during the last quarter. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CSX. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on CSX from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Susquehanna downgraded CSX from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on CSX to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.31.

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $31.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.24. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $25.80 and a 1-year high of $38.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.65.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 30.32% and a net margin of 28.06%. CSX’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.39%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

