CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) by 68.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 568,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 230,998 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $24,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank raised its stake in CubeSmart by 3.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in CubeSmart by 146.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in CubeSmart by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in CubeSmart by 8.6% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 5,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CUBE opened at $40.46 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.54. CubeSmart has a 1-year low of $36.82 and a 1-year high of $57.34.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. TheStreet raised CubeSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on CubeSmart from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CubeSmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.83.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

