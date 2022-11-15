Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH) Price Target Lowered to $7.00 at Cowen

Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Cowen from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

HLTH has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cue Health from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Cue Health from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Cue Health to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Cue Health from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday.

NASDAQ:HLTH opened at $3.28 on Monday. Cue Health has a 52 week low of $2.75 and a 52 week high of $16.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.01.

In other news, insider Clint Sever sold 26,664 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total transaction of $115,188.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,986,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,220,332.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders sold 251,817 shares of company stock valued at $897,393 in the last three months. Company insiders own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Cue Health by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 200,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 31,318 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Cue Health by 124.0% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 22,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 12,529 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Cue Health by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 115,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 34,900 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Cue Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Cue Health by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 190,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 41,900 shares during the period. 37.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cue Health Inc, a healthcare technology company, designs and develops diagnostic platform for diagnostic tests for individuals, enterprises, healthcare providers and payors, and public health agencies. The company offers Cue Integrated Care platform comprising hardware and software components, such as Cue Health Monitoring System consisting of Cue Reader, a portable and reusable reader, Cue Cartridge, a single-use test cartridge, and Cue Wand, a sample collection wand; Cue Data and Innovation Layer, a solution with cloud-based data and analytics capability; Cue Virtual Care Delivery Apps, which include Cue Health App and Cue Enterprise Dashboard; and Cue Ecosystem Integrations and Apps, a solution that allows integrations with third-party applications and sensors.

