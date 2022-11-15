Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a growth of 29.2% from the October 15th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Cyclo Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CYTH opened at $1.32 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.05. Cyclo Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.14 and a fifty-two week high of $8.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of -0.50.
Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter. Cyclo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 746.00% and a negative return on equity of 111.75%. The business had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter.
About Cyclo Therapeutics
Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of various diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Trappsol Cyclo, an orphan drug, which is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Niemann-Pick Type C disease. The company also develops Trappsol Cyclo for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.
