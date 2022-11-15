Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a growth of 29.2% from the October 15th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Cyclo Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CYTH opened at $1.32 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.05. Cyclo Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.14 and a fifty-two week high of $8.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of -0.50.

Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter. Cyclo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 746.00% and a negative return on equity of 111.75%. The business had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cyclo Therapeutics

About Cyclo Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cyclo Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CYTH Get Rating ) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 75,787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,487 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.17% of Cyclo Therapeutics worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.77% of the company’s stock.

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of various diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Trappsol Cyclo, an orphan drug, which is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Niemann-Pick Type C disease. The company also develops Trappsol Cyclo for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

