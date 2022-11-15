Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Given New $13.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $16.50 to $13.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Dada Nexus Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DADA opened at $4.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.27. Dada Nexus has a 52-week low of $2.98 and a 52-week high of $24.83.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $223.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.82 million. Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 32.69% and a negative return on equity of 36.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. Analysts predict that Dada Nexus will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Dada Nexus

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus by 4.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 635,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after buying an additional 27,200 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus by 4.0% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 78,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus by 122.9% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 289,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 159,607 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus by 93.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 6,920 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP acquired a new position in shares of Dada Nexus in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.39% of the company’s stock.

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.

