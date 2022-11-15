Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Given New $13.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $16.50 to $13.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Dada Nexus Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ DADA opened at $4.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.27. Dada Nexus has a 52-week low of $2.98 and a 52-week high of $24.83.
Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $223.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.82 million. Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 32.69% and a negative return on equity of 36.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. Analysts predict that Dada Nexus will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Dada Nexus
Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.
