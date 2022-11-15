Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Short Interest Update

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,290,000 shares, an increase of 10.6% from the October 15th total of 2,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on DAR. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank started coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Darling Ingredients has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.60.

Institutional Trading of Darling Ingredients

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAR. Tobam purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 228.1% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Stock Down 0.5 %

About Darling Ingredients

DAR stock opened at $75.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.61 and its 200 day moving average is $72.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Darling Ingredients has a 1-year low of $55.71 and a 1-year high of $87.59.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

