Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS) Short Interest Update

Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 247,000 shares, a growth of 10.6% from the October 15th total of 223,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 115,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Datasea stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.07% of Datasea at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Datasea Trading Down 3.5 %

Datasea stock opened at $1.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.88 million, a P/E ratio of -5.15 and a beta of -0.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.62. Datasea has a 1-year low of $1.06 and a 1-year high of $3.65.

Datasea Company Profile

Datasea Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides smart security solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its smart security solutions primarily to schools, tourist or scenic attractions, and public communities. It also provides 5G messaging and smart payment solutions.

