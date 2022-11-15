Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.96 Per Share

Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Definity Financial in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, November 13th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now anticipates that the company will earn $1.96 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.92. The consensus estimate for Definity Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.25 per share.

Get Definity Financial alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on DFY. TD Securities increased their target price on Definity Financial from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Definity Financial from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Definity Financial from C$39.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Definity Financial from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Definity Financial from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Definity Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$41.64.

Definity Financial Price Performance

Definity Financial Announces Dividend

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$39.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$35.89. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89. Definity Financial has a 1-year low of C$26.00 and a 1-year high of C$40.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. Definity Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.06%.

Definity Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It offers personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products comprising fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the Economical brand name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Definity Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definity Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.