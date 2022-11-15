Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Acquired by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 98.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 34,572 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $2,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GMT Capital Corp raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 480.1% in the 2nd quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 2,980,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $86,333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466,400 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 29.8% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 99,780 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 22,885 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 6.3% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 127.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 16,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,860,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Delta Air Lines

In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total transaction of $68,380.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,153 shares in the company, valued at $3,800,321.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Delta Air Lines Stock Down 2.1 %

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DAL shares. TheStreet raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Cowen raised Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Cowen raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.56.

DAL stock opened at $34.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 315.36 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $46.27.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.62 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Featured Stories

