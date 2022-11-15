Desjardins Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) – Analysts at Desjardins raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Stantec in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, November 13th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $2.39 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.33. The consensus estimate for Stantec’s current full-year earnings is $2.33 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Stantec’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.70 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.87 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on STN. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Stantec from C$74.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Stantec from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Atb Cap Markets raised Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Stantec from C$72.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Stantec from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.25.

Stantec Trading Up 1.9 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NYSE:STN opened at $50.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.65 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Stantec has a 1-year low of $40.92 and a 1-year high of $57.79.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STN. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stantec by 315.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 46,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 35,336 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in Stantec by 149.2% in the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 14,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 8,623 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Stantec by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 368,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,506,000 after buying an additional 71,288 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Stantec by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 381,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,144,000 after buying an additional 58,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Stantec by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 10,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. 61.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stantec Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.132 dividend. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Stantec’s payout ratio is 41.04%.

Stantec Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

Further Reading

