Desjardins Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP)

InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Desjardins reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of InterRent REIT in a note issued to investors on Sunday, November 13th. Desjardins analyst K. Stanley now expects that the company will earn $0.54 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.55. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for InterRent REIT’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS.
InterRent REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$7.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.19.
InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on acquisition, holding, leasing or managing of multi-unit residential properties and real estate ventures. Its portfolio consists of approximately 70 Properties containing over 8,050 suites. Approximately 2,980 suites are located in mid-sized population markets, with the remaining 5,075 suites located in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), Montreal and the National Capital Region (NCR).
