Desjardins Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP)

InterRent REIT (TSE:IIPGet Rating) – Equities researchers at Desjardins reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of InterRent REIT in a note issued to investors on Sunday, November 13th. Desjardins analyst K. Stanley now expects that the company will earn $0.54 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.55. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for InterRent REIT’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

InterRent REIT Price Performance

InterRent REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$7.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.19.

InterRent REIT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $0.029 dividend. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th.

InterRent REIT Company Profile

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on acquisition, holding, leasing or managing of multi-unit residential properties and real estate ventures. Its portfolio consists of approximately 70 Properties containing over 8,050 suites. Approximately 2,980 suites are located in mid-sized population markets, with the remaining 5,075 suites located in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), Montreal and the National Capital Region (NCR).

Earnings History and Estimates for InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP)

