Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Acquires 124 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,756 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Gartner during the first quarter valued at approximately $231,575,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Gartner by 20.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,029,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $603,766,000 after purchasing an additional 342,228 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Gartner by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,446,779 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,917,660,000 after purchasing an additional 173,532 shares during the last quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Gartner during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,069,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Gartner during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,935,000. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IT opened at $334.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $221.39 and a 52 week high of $346.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $298.43 and its 200 day moving average is $276.13. The company has a market cap of $26.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.03, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.34.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Gartner from $345.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Gartner from $300.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Gartner from $348.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Gartner from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Gartner from $365.00 to $381.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gartner currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $334.63.

In related news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 645 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.02, for a total value of $199,962.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,102.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Gartner news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.02, for a total transaction of $199,962.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,102.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.50, for a total transaction of $261,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,811 shares in the company, valued at $12,345,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,375 shares of company stock valued at $8,891,102 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

