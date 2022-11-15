Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Acquires 93 Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Everest Re Group by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 113 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Everest Re Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Everest Re Group by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Everest Re Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Everest Re Group by 581.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Everest Re Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE RE opened at $310.08 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $284.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $278.08. The company has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $244.57 and a 12-month high of $337.50.

Everest Re Group Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.30%.

In related news, Director John A. Weber sold 2,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.00, for a total transaction of $772,293.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,501,312. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Everest Re Group news, Director John A. Weber sold 1,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.03, for a total transaction of $429,910.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,063,890.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Weber sold 2,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.00, for a total transaction of $772,293.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,744 shares in the company, valued at $2,501,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RE shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Everest Re Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $322.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

