Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Buys New Shares in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 12,615 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 1st quarter valued at $674,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 289,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,949,000 after acquiring an additional 34,735 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 1st quarter valued at $17,028,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 112.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 908,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,320,000 after purchasing an additional 481,459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.22% of the company’s stock.

ZTO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ZTO Express (Cayman) currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.70.

NYSE ZTO opened at $21.54 on Tuesday. ZTO Express has a 1 year low of $16.27 and a 1 year high of $34.82. The firm has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of -0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.82.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The transportation company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that ZTO Express will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of approximately 10,900 trucks.

