Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,076 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 668 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Waters were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trek Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Waters by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Waters by 17.0% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Waters in the second quarter valued at $334,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Waters by 5.4% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 147,280 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,747,000 after acquiring an additional 7,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Waters by 2.2% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waters Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Waters stock opened at $325.88 on Tuesday. Waters Co. has a 52-week low of $265.61 and a 52-week high of $375.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $291.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $315.12. The firm has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Waters

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WAT. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Waters to $378.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Waters from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Waters from $348.00 to $317.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $340.63.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

