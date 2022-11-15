Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Has $217,000 Stock Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 243.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,617 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 58.1% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 6,779 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 859.5% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 22,140 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 9.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 294,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,490,000 after acquiring an additional 25,507 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,083,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. 78.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total transaction of $372,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Brendan M. Foley sold 2,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $160,582.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 702 shares in the company, valued at $52,383.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total value of $372,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,152 shares of company stock worth $942,632 over the last quarter. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Down 1.2 %

Several brokerages have issued reports on MKC. StockNews.com began coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.25.

NYSE MKC opened at $82.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $22.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.60. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $71.19 and a 52 week high of $107.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 10.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is 57.81%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

