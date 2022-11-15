Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Has $219,000 Position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the second quarter worth approximately $293,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,018,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,583,000 after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stonegate Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 25.7% in the second quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 12,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the second quarter valued at approximately $636,000. 56.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on WPM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.43.

Wheaton Precious Metals Trading Down 0.6 %

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend

Shares of WPM stock opened at $37.75 on Tuesday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1 year low of $28.62 and a 1 year high of $51.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.09%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

