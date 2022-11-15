Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Has $257,000 Stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 38.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,610 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 2,284 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 286.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 541 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. 83.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

STX opened at $56.39 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.46. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $47.47 and a 1 year high of $117.67. The company has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The data storage provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.15). Seagate Technology had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 716.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 53.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on STX. Wedbush lowered their target price on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Seagate Technology in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lowered Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Seagate Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.17.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.