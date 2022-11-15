Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Has $267,000 Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,522 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 948 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HAL. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Halliburton by 115.1% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 940 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 75.6% during the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 936 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 43.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,389 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 31.8% during the first quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HAL shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.68.

Halliburton Stock Performance

Halliburton Announces Dividend

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $38.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.31. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $20.77 and a 1-year high of $43.99. The company has a market cap of $34.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 2.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 24.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $212,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,041.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

See Also

