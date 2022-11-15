Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Has $374,000 Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 179.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 975 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 4.2% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 836 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 13.8% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,150,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 9.0% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 519 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 6.1% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,136,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $935,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FDS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $338.00 to $335.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $507.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $418.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.21, for a total value of $1,003,025.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,057 shares in the company, valued at $1,627,708.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,800 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.50, for a total value of $1,188,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 598 shares in the company, valued at $253,851. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.21, for a total value of $1,003,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,627,708.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 7,800 shares of company stock worth $3,261,475 over the last ninety days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $424.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $419.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $405.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $345.92 and a 12 month high of $495.39.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $499.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.95 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 21.53% and a return on equity of 42.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.77 EPS for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is presently 34.73%.

About FactSet Research Systems

(Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.