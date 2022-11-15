Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,824 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NIO were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in NIO by 45.2% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 24,743 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIO by 22.3% in the second quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 33,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 6,169 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIO by 48.7% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 644,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,558,000 after buying an additional 210,896 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of NIO by 23.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,416,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,769,000 after buying an additional 269,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIO by 2.5% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 176,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after buying an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. 31.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NIO opened at $11.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.43. Nio Inc – has a twelve month low of $8.38 and a twelve month high of $43.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 1.74.

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. NIO had a negative return on equity of 30.96% and a negative net margin of 24.94%. The company had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NIO shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of NIO from $41.10 to $31.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of NIO from $39.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of NIO from $34.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of NIO from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of NIO from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.32.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

