Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Invests $331,000 in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 41.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,260,000 after buying an additional 7,636 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 12.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1,809.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 46.3% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 13.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 363,794 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,046,000 after buying an additional 43,900 shares during the period. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

Shares of JBHT stock opened at $186.27 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $168.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.13. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a one year low of $153.92 and a one year high of $218.18.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 30.61%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Eric Mcgee acquired 210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $167.75 per share, for a total transaction of $35,227.50. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,495.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total value of $177,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,109.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee bought 210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $167.75 per share, for a total transaction of $35,227.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 611 shares in the company, valued at $102,495.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on JBHT shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $183.00 to $196.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.68.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

