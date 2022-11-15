Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 6.4% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 33.8% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 66.5% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,580,000 after buying an additional 7,999 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 7.4% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 7.7% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 96.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WHR shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Whirlpool to $157.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Whirlpool in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut Whirlpool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.00.

Whirlpool Trading Down 2.3 %

WHR opened at $152.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $142.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.21. Whirlpool Co. has a one year low of $124.43 and a one year high of $245.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.76 by ($1.27). The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 19.19 EPS for the current year.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is 112.72%.

Whirlpool Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

